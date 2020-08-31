Comparing Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & Coherent (NYSE:COHR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Coherent -33.76% 3.25% 1.82%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 3 11 0 2.79 Coherent 0 2 7 0 2.78

Avantor currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Coherent has a consensus price target of $166.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Given Coherent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Avantor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion 2.10 $334.41 million $0.58 37.91 Coherent $1.43 billion 1.90 $53.83 million $4.89 22.94

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Coherent. Coherent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avantor has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherent has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantor beats Coherent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

