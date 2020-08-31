Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 59,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,621. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

