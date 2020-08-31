Codemasters Group’s (CDM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:CDM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 207,939 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million and a PE ratio of 49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Codemasters Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198.20 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

