Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 398,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,090. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

