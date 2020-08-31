CLS Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 117,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.80. 51,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $143.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

