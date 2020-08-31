CLS Investments LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.