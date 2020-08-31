CLS Investments LLC Takes $823,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.85. 5,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,739. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $334.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.