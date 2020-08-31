CLS Investments LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.22. 1,305,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,548,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.