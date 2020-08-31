CLS Investments LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,923. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

