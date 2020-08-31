CLS Investments LLC Sells 181 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CLS Investments LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $510.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,628. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $533.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

