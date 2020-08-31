CLS Investments LLC Sells 11,946 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after buying an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,265,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,135,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 546,381 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

