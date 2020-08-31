CLS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CLS Investments LLC cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $3,364,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.41. 29,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,175. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.