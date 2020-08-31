CLS Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLQL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 14,612 shares of the company traded hands. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

