CLS Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,846,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,415. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

