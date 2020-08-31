CLS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

