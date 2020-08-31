CLS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 410,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.