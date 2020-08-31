CLS Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.81. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,979. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

