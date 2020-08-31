CLS Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 238.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.84 on Monday, hitting $1,638.57. 36,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,526.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,386.86. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

