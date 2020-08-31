CLS Investments LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. 310,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,350,908. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.21, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

