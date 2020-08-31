CLS Investments LLC Has $710,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 523,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 183,417 shares during the period.

Shares of COMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $24.68.

