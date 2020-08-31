CLS Investments LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 264,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 307,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,024. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

