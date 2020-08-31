CLS Investments LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,840. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

