CLS Investments LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 1.17% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000.

TUR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.97. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

