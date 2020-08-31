CLS Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 551,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 467,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 113,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,718. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.