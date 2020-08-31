CLS Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.88. 62,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,259. The company has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $347.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

