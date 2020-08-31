CLS Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.49. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,844. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

