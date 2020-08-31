CLS Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. CLS Investments LLC owned about 1.04% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,444. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.