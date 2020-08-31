CLS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. CLS Investments LLC owned 2.68% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,465,000.

Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.