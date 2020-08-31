CLS Investments LLC Buys 4,399 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4,604.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,682.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 191,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 149,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,620. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

