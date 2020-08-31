CLS Investments LLC Buys 3,555 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $212.93. 195,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530,781. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $216.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.