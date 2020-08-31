CLS Investments LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $295.25. 397,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,745,256. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day moving average of $214.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

