CLS Investments LLC Acquires 2,621 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $220.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

