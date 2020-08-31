CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. CleanSpark has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $13.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

