ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.06 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

