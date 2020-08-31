Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 385 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

MO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,913. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

