Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 282 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Shares of CI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $181.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,753. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.46, for a total value of $1,012,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.