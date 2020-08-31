Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 87,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,942. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

