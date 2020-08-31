Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 859.23 ($11.23).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 645.60 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 4,061,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 606.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.