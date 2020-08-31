Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

GFTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Beaufort Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 823.57 ($10.76).

LON:GFTU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 779.50 ($10.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,022,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 684.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.70. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

