Citigroup Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noble Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

NYSE NBL opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 132,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 851,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,130,826 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 70,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

