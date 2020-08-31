Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.48 Million

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $310.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.45 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $388.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

CRUS stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,385. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,688,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

