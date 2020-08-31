Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

NYSE CI opened at $181.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.12. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.46, for a total value of $1,012,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.