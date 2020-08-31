Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 893 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

MELI opened at $1,174.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.71. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

