Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 16,544 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in JD.Com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 38.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JD.Com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.