Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $383.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $407.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $36,788,730. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

