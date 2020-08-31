Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.45 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

