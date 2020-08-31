Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,567 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in News were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 49.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in News by 15.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in News by 15.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.