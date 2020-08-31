Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,985. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.