Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $3.44 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $286,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $90,398,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $42,094,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $14.62 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

