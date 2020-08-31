Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corning by 210.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.73 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

